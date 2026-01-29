Over 3,500 people caught for possession and use of vapes in last four months of 2025

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A total of 268 offenders have been placed on rehabilitation programmes, with 15 people failing to turn up for their first appointment.

SINGAPORE – A total of 3,534 people were caught and fined for owning and using e-vaporisers in anti-vape operations during the last four months of 2025.

Of these, 3,168 were vape offenders and the other 366 were Kpod abusers, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a joint statement on Jan 29.

The operations took place in the four months from Sept 1, when new anti-vape measures took effect .

A total of 268 offenders have been placed in rehabilitation programmes, said MOH and HSA. Of these, 211 were Kpod abusers and the other 57 were repeat offender s caught with vapes.

Kpods are vape devices laced with etomidate.

Eight people completed their rehabilitation as at Dec 31, said the authorities. Seven of them were caught for etomidate-related offences and one was a repeat vape offender.

MOH and HSA added that 15 people failed to attend their first rehabilitation appointment. F our of them have been charged in court, while the rest are awaiting further investigations or prosecution.

More than 1,000 online listings, sites, messaging groups removed

Across the four months, 10 people were charged with allegedly trafficking etomidate vape pods. More than 41,000 vapes and vape-related parts were seized at checkpoints across the island in the four months, said MOH and HSA.

During the same period, more than 4,300 cases of vape activities were reported through HSA’s hotline and reporting forms, they added.

HSA removed more than 1,070 online vape listings, websites that ran afoul of the law and groups on messaging platform Telegram.

The agency thanked the public for their vigilance and encouraged people to continue to provide “comprehensive details when reporting suspected offences” to law enforcement agencies.

Help to quit vaping

“The Government continues to provide support to those who need help and support to quit vaping,” said MOH and HSA.

Those who want to quit vaping can join the QuitVape programme or call HPB’s QuitLine on 1800-438-2000.

Those who voluntarily seek help will not face any penalties, nor have an offence record for coming forward, said MOH and HSA.

People caught vaping in a separate incident, however, will be penalised where relevant and have their offence recorded, they added.

Singapore has stepped up enforcement against vaping . New measures rolled out on Sept 1 included stiffer penalties for vape suppliers, distributors and users, and mandatory rehabilitation for vape and etomidate abusers.

If prosecuted, Kpod offenders can face a fine of up to $10,000, be jailed for up to two years, or both. Vape offenders could face a fine of up to $2,000.

Those who fail to attend or complete their rehabilitation will be charged in court.

A 23-year-old was the first person to be charged by HSA with a vape-related offence after failing to attend rehabilitation. She was convicted on Jan 6 of etomidate-related offences and sentenced to one week in prison.