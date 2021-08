SINGAPORE - Nurse Rubio Franchesca Santos was resting at home after her night shift at the National University Hospital one day last September, when she received an alert on her phone informing her someone nearby was having a heart attack.

She rushed to Boon Lay MRT at 3pm, still in her pyjamas, and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the man having the heart attack until the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived.