Over 300 cartons, 1,500 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes found in car at Woodlands Checkpoint

Cigarettes were found under the bonnet of a silver Honda sedan at the Woodlands Checkpoint in April. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM IMMIGRATION & CHECKPOINTS AUTHORITY/FACEBOOK
314 cartons and 1,558 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized. PHOTO: ICA
Michelle Chin
Updated
27 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE — The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) foiled an attempt to smuggle 314 cartons and 1,558 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes from Malaysia into Singapore last month.

On April 18, a Malaysia-registered car underwent enhanced checks at the Woodlands Checkpoint, according to the agency’s Facebook post on Tuesday.

An accompanying video shows officers unearthing the cigarettes from various parts of a silver Honda, including its bonnet.

ICA added that the case was referred to the Singapore Customs for investigations.

In two incidents in January this year, ICA officers found more than 800kg of chewing tobacco at the Tuas Checkpoint. Chewing tobacco is prohibited and not allowed for import into Singapore.

Also, ICA foiled an attempt to smuggle 70,200 electronic vaporiser refill pods in a Malaysia-registered lorry entering Singapore on March 28.

In 2022, ICA detected 35,000 contraband cases, up from 27,000 in 2021.

The largest seizure of contraband in 2022 occurred on June 24. The 37,728 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were hidden within large rolls of aluminium foil in a container at Pasir Panjang Scanning Station.

More On This Topic
ICA seizes 70,200 vape refill pods from Malaysian-registered lorry at Tuas Checkpoint
800kg of chewing tobacco seized at Tuas Checkpoint over 6 days in January: ICA

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top