Over 300 cartons, 1,500 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes found in car at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE — The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) foiled an attempt to smuggle 314 cartons and 1,558 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes from Malaysia into Singapore last month.

On April 18, a Malaysia-registered car underwent enhanced checks at the Woodlands Checkpoint, according to the agency’s Facebook post on Tuesday.

An accompanying video shows officers unearthing the cigarettes from various parts of a silver Honda, including its bonnet.

ICA added that the case was referred to the Singapore Customs for investigations.

In two incidents in January this year, ICA officers found more than 800kg of chewing tobacco at the Tuas Checkpoint. Chewing tobacco is prohibited and not allowed for import into Singapore.

Also, ICA foiled an attempt to smuggle 70,200 electronic vaporiser refill pods in a Malaysia-registered lorry entering Singapore on March 28.

In 2022, ICA detected 35,000 contraband cases, up from 27,000 in 2021.

The largest seizure of contraband in 2022 occurred on June 24. The 37,728 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were hidden within large rolls of aluminium foil in a container at Pasir Panjang Scanning Station.