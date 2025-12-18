Over 2,700 people fined for vape-related offences since tougher penalties kicked in on Sept 1

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – More than 2,700 people have been fined for vape-related offences since tougher penalties came into effect on Sept 1.

In a joint statement on Dec 18, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said that of the 2,710 people caught and fined between September and November, 2,453 were general vape offenders.

Meanwhile, 257 people were found in possession of vapes containing etomidate .

Among them, 162 people have been placed on rehabilitation programmes at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) and Social Service Agencies.

Six are foreigners who have been repatriated or are pending repatriation, 18 are currently jailed for offences unrelated to vapes, and one h as been issued a conditional warning.

Three people have been charged in court for failing to attend their first rehabilitation appointment. They could be jailed up to two years.

In addition, 18 repeat vape offenders have been placed on the Health Promotion Board’s rehabilitation programme.

Fourteen have been compliant with their rehabilitation programme, with four defaulters undergoing investigations.

There are currently five people who have failed to attend their first rehabilitation after they were investigated for etomidate-related and vape offences.

If prosecuted, etomidate offenders could face a fine of up to $10,000 or jailed for up to two years or both. Vape offenders could face a fine of up to $2,000.

The first person admitted to the drug rehabilitation centre for abusing etomidate is a 16-year-old who was caught abusing the drug for the third time , said the statement. The teenager was admitted to the centre on Nov 27.

A 2 6-year-old work permit holder from Taiwan was found with an etomidate pod on Oct 21 and had his permit revoked. He was repatriated for the offence.

Smuggling vapes

Ten people have also been charged by the HSA under the Misuse of Drugs Act, including two people for the alleged trafficking of etomidate vape pods.

Forty-six people were caught smuggling vapes at the airport, checkpoints or cruise centres, and 26,000 vapes and related components were seized.

Six people were charged in court, 29 were fined, seven received advisories and stern warning s, and four are under investigation.

There were also more than 3,200 vape activities reported through HSA’s online reporting form and hotlines.

Members of the public had reported online listings, social media posts, and messaging platforms with illegal advertisements and posts.

HSA said it has removed m ore than 830 online vape-related listings, websites and Telegram groups, and has taken action against 1 5 people w ho posted themselves vaping or with vapes on social media.

Seventy-two people had also voluntarily enrolled in the QuitVape programme to quit etomidate vaping, while more than 310 people signed up for the I Quit programme.

“Those who voluntarily seek help will not face any penalties nor have an offence record for coming forward,” said the statement, which added that support under the QuitVape and I Quit programme is free.

It warned, however, that those caught vaping will face penalties and have an offence record.

The public can voluntarily dispose of vapes at designated vape disposal bins at selected locations, including border checkpoints and at QuitVape programmes and rehabilitation locations.

Tougher penalties came into force on Sept 1 for those found possessing, using or buying vapes, with recalcitrant users required to undergo rehabilitation. Those who do not do so face prosecution.

Anyone caught using vapes for the third time and more will be prosecuted in court and c ould be fined up to $2,000.

Etomidate vape offenders face higher penalties and must attend rehabilitation for up to six months. S econd-time offenders could be a rrested and subjected to investigation and urine-testing, as well as mandatory supervision for six months, which includes drug testing and rehabilitatio n.

Third-time offenders who are 16 years and older will undergo a 12-month regime , including detainment at the drug rehabilitation centre, followed by drug testing and supervision.

Importers, sellers and distributors of etomidate e-vaporisers also face stiffer penalties.

Importers could receive three to 20 years’ imprisonment and five to 15 strokes of the cane , while sellers and distributors could be jailed between two and 10 years and receive two to five strokes of the cane.

MOH and HSA said the authorities will remain vigilant against vape offences during the holiday season when social gatherings and celebrations may be more frequent.