Over 250 ST School Pocket Money Fund beneficiaries enjoy day on Sentosa, including Universal Studios

Some of the ST School Pocket Money Fund beneficiaries and their families, together with volunteers from RWS and SDC at Universal Studios Singapore, at the outing on Nov 29.

SINGAPORE – Over three Saturdays in November, more than 250 beneficiaries of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) and their families spent a day on Sentosa, including a free visit to Universal Studios Singapore.

The excursions, which ran on Nov 15, 22 and 29, were part of Let’s Do Good, a joint corporate social responsibility initiative by Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) and the Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC).

The families started their day with a catered buffet lunch at the Good Old Days foodcourt, followed by a walk through Sentosa Sensoryscape, a thoroughfare featuring installations inspired by musical film Wicked, before they headed to the theme park.

RWS, SDC and STSPMF said on Nov 29 that the initiative reflects their commitment to social inclusivity and fostering stronger care and community support on Sentosa Island.

RWS is also raising funds for STSPMF through the sale of “Yours For Good” bracelet charms.

Guests may buy or redeem these collectibles with a minimum expenditure at RWS and participating tenants, including the Singapore Oceanarium and restaurant Din Tai Fung. For every charm sold or redeemed, $2 will be donated to STSPMF. RWS will match each donation dollar for dollar, contributing an additional $2 per charm.