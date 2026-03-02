Straitstimes.com header logo

Over $240k, luxury watches and cars seized in anti-vape blitz; 5 arrested

Luxury watches and three cars, including a Ferrari car, were also seized in the anti-drug blitz.

PHOTO: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU

BNB Diviyadhaarshini

SINGAPORE – Five Singaporeans were arrested in an anti-drug operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Feb 25 and 26, with almost 1,300 e-vaporiser pods seized, among other things.

In a press release on March 2, CNB said the four men and one woman were arrested for suspected drug offences. One of them, a 36-year-old man, was restrained and arrested near Bedok North on the evening of Feb 25, after he “put up a violent struggle”, and 50 vape pods were seized.

Over those two days, the authorities seized 1,284 vape pods and nine vapes believed to contain etomidate, as well as over $240,000 in cash, a small amount of foreign currencies, luxury watches and three vehicles, including a Ferrari car.

Also on Feb 25, CNB officers arrested a 29-year-old man at the junction of Sembawang Road and Mandai Avenue.

He was then escorted to a self-storage unit near Woodlands Close, where 1,084 vapes believed to contain etomidate were seized. The man’s vehicle was also seized, CNB said.

Around the same time, its officers raided a residential unit near Miltonia Close executive condominium in Yishun and arrested a man, 37, and a woman, 29.

In the condo unit, officers found 145 vape pods and nine vapes believed to contain etomidate, cash totalling over $240,000, small amounts of foreign currencies and luxury watches, the statement read.

Two vehicles belonging to the man were also seized.

In the early hours of Feb 26, CNB officers raided a residential unit near Woodlands Drive and arrested a 19-year-old male. Vape-related products, including five vapes believed to contain etomidate, were seized from the unit, CNB added.

Investigations are ongoing.

