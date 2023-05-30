Over 24,000 people have signed up with GPs under Healthier SG

SINGAPORE - More than 24,000 individuals aged 40 and above with chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure have enrolled with family doctors to help them get healthier.

This was since the nation’s preventative care strategy Healthier SG started pre-enrolment last month (May 2023), said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who announced the sign-ups on Tuesday.

“The number is higher than what I had expected. GPs told me that these patients have enrolled with little persuasion. So I think the message of preventive care and managing diseases proactively has resonated,” he said.

More than two in three of the 1,200 Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) clinics in Singapore - over 870 in total, have joined the Healthier SG initiative since recruitment of these clinics began in March (2023).

A trusted, dedicated relationship between residents and their family doctors is key to the national effort, and the starting point of building good health, said Mr Ong.

“For those who already see a regular GP or family doctor, we want to preserve these valuable, long term patient-doctor relationships that’s already in existence,” he said.

Speaking at the opening of Fullerton Health Group’s (FHG) Health Screening Centre at Novena Square, Mr Ong said with “a good momentum for pre-enrollment”, Singapore will be ready to launch Healthier SG formally on July 5.

He said the Government will be making the enrollment process simple and design it in a similar manner to how Singaporeans were able to book their vaccinations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eligible residents will receive an SMS invitation from the Ministry of Health (MOH) which will be sent in batches, starting with Singapore citizens and permanent residents aged 60 and above, and who have chronic disease, he explained. This will be followed by others in the same age group.

“For those who are unfamiliar with using apps, there is an analogue version to get enrolled. You can approach a community club, or joint testing and vaccination centre where someone will be on site to help,” Mr Ong said.

According to the Health Promotion Board, Singapore’s ageing population and people’s unhealthy lifestyles have contributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. One in four Singaporeans aged 40 years and above has at least one chronic disease, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol and stroke.

“While initial interest is encouraging, this is a very long journey. We will need hard work to sustain the momentum, and continue to change mindsets and behaviours,” Mr Ong said.

He asked Singaporeans and PRs to make the change when they get the SMS from MOH, and get enrolled.

“That is the day you start making a resolution to lead a healthier life.

“Policies, doctors, community activities will now be there to support you.”

He said the change of mindset applies to family doctors too.