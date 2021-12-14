Over 200 migrant workers given free tour of Gardens by the Bay

Mr Mo Hai Yun got to tour Gardens by the Bay yesterday for the first time since coming to Singapore from China a year ago. It was also just his second time leaving his dormitory for a bit of leisure activity since March.

He said excitedly in Mandarin: "This truly is a garden in a city the way my friends said."

The 26-year-old technician, whose first trip away from his dorm in eight months was to a gallery two weeks ago, added: "It is a pity that we were not allowed to sightsee since March due to the restrictions. But we understand that it was for our safety."

Some 240 migrant workers living in Westlite Accommodation enjoyed the tour yesterday as part of an initiative launched in conjunction with International Migrants Day this Saturday.

The Blossoms of Friendship initiative is organised by The Salvation Army and Touch International, in partnership with Westlite Accommodation. It is also supported by Gardens by the Bay.

Under the initiative, groups of migrant workers get complimentary tours to the attraction hosted by volunteers each month. Yesterday's launch was funded by not-for-profit group CAforGood.

Future tours will be funded by Temasek Trust's oscar@sg fund as well as through unused SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRVs) donated by Singaporeans, said The Salvation Army.

Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development Sim Ann, as guest of honour, thanked migrant workers, noting: "Migrant workers play an important role in Singapore and have been contributing significantly to our nation's progress by taking up jobs in a range of different sectors."

The initiative also aims to encourage more Singaporeans to donate their unused SRVs before Dec 31.