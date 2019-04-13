Over 200 couples celebrate 50 years of marriage at Raffles City

SINGAPORE - Love was in the air on Saturday (April 13), as over 200 couples celebrated their marriages during the Golden Jubilee Wedding Celebrations at the Fairmont ballroom of the Raffles City Convention Centre.

The event, which was organised by the Registry of Marriages and the Registry of Muslim Marriages, saw the 210 couples renewing their commitment to each other as well, in the presence of their family and friends.

Each couple received a commemorative medallion and a commemorative marriage certificate signed off by President Halimah Yacob, who was the guest of honour.

The Golden Jubilee Wedding Celebrations, which have been held since 2017, honour couples in Singapore who are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary or beyond for exemplifying strong and committed marriages.

More than 1,300 attended this year's event, including Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli.

Calling the celebration a "heart-warming occasion", Madam Halimah said that every couple present was a role model of how marriage is for a lifetime.

She said: "The stories I've heard today - about commitment, love and sacrifices - are truly inspirational."

She later wrote on Facebook: "A strong marriage brings deep joy to not just the couple, but also the whole family."

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo also commented on the event in a Facebook post, saying it was "truly a delight" that all the couples chose to renew their commitment at the event.

"Perhaps it will inspire younger couples to take the proverbial plunge, so they too may get to experience the full richness of married life," she wrote.