Over 20 who took part in NUS Business School orientation camp test positive for Covid-19

SINGAPORE - More than 20 people who took part in a camp at the National University of Singapore (NUS) have tested positive for Covid-19.

The non-residential three-day orientation event, organised by student committees at the NUS Business School, was meant to help incoming students familiarise themselves with the school.

Nearly 200 people took part in both indoor and outdoor activities.

One participant said they were not required to wear masks during outdoor activities, but they failed to put on their masks when they returned indoors, reported Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News.

An NUS Business School spokesman told The Straits Times that all camp organising committees were briefed about safety measures, including the wearing of masks indoors at all times, and requiring participants to make sure they had a negative Covid-19 antigen rapid test result before attending the camp.

Another participant who wished to remain anonymous said that despite the vigilance of group leaders in reminding participants to abide by safety guidelines, members of his group still tested positive for Covid-19.

He said: "There were about 17 people in my group, and about three of them got Covid-19."

In response to queries, the spokesman said NUS does not currently plan to postpone or cancel any upcoming orientation event after the camp participants tested positive for Covid-19.

Instead, the importance of safe management measures will be reinforced to ensure compliance for future activities.

Students can be seen standing unmasked on a stage in photos from the camp obtained by Shin Min.

The spokesman said the students were unmasked as part of a performance during the camp's Finale Night.

Prevailing safe management measures stipulate that performers need not wear masks, but audiences must be masked if an event is held indoors.

It is unclear if all in the audience at the event were wearing masks.

The spokesman said: "We take a firm stand on adherence to the guidelines, and disciplinary action will be taken against anyone found breaching safe management measures."