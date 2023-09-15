Over $1b pledged to accelerate sustainability and social solutions in Asia

SINGAPORE – More than $1 billion have been pledged under the newly launched Philanthropy Asia Alliance (PAA) towards the development of Asian solutions for global environmental and social challenges.

Temasek Trust announced this on Friday at the 3rd Philanthropy Asia Summit where it launched PAA, which seeks to “build capabilities, capacities and communities in the philanthropic sector, and harness multi-sector partnerships”. This is to develop solutions in Asia to tackle challenges in Asia and globally.

The challenges include climate change, loss of biodiversity and natural habitats, and improvement of quality of life for the elderly.

PAA comprises over 80 global members and partners from the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East, including DBS Foundation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Sembcorp Industries, The Rockefeller Foundation, and Li Ka Shing Foundation.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam attended the launch of PAA – his first event since he was sworn in as Singapore’s ninth president on Thursday night – as its Distinguished Patron.

In his opening remarks, Mr Desmond Kuek, chief executive officer of Temasek Trust, the philanthropic arm of state investment company Temasek, noted that Asia takes up less than a quarter of the US$1 trillion (S$1.36 trillion) of global impact investing in Asia.

“The opportunity for philanthropic capital to catalyse positive impact in Asia is immense, and the Philanthropy Asia Alliance will accelerate this,” he said, adding that the alliance “will harness the strengths, ideas and best practices of members and partners”.

Collective PAA pledges have crossed US$777 million (S$1.06 billion), which includes Temasek Trust’s US$100 million commitment.

PAA chairman Lim Boon Heng said that with Asia being home to 60 per cent of the global population and accounting for half of global emissions, “the opportunity to drive impact in Asia is significant”.

For now, the alliance has identified 29 projects, or “Calls to Action”, which span three main categories – climate and nature, inclusive and holistic education, and global and public health.

The alliance members and other funders can fund or partner these projects, and the projects can tap the funds pledged under PAA.

Eight projects presented solutions to problems in safe water, educating girls and using genomic detection to eliminate infectious diseases.

Three other initiatives were announced on Friday at the summit, which was held at at Shangri-La Singapore.

One of them is Co-Axis, by Temasek Trust and DBS Foundation, a digital platform that seeks to bring together financiers with solution providers for social and environmental challenges.

To be developed in phases, the first phase of Co-Axis – a crowdfunding platform for start-ups seeking to make an impact – will be ready in the first half of 2024.