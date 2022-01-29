Over 175,000 kids aged 5 to 11 have received at least one vaccine dose

More than 175,000 children aged between five and 11 have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, a month after the national inoculation programme was expanded to include the age group.

More than 25,000 of them have received both vaccine jabs, with the youngest of Education Minister Chan Chun Sing's three children among them.

Revealing this in a Facebook post yesterday, he said that many parents have welcomed the move to allow them to get their children vaccinated without the need to piggy-back on their siblings' appointments.

Since Tuesday, children aged five to 11 can walk into any paediatric vaccination centre with their parents for their jab without making an appointment. This arrangement is applicable only from Mondays to Thursdays.

Previously, only accompanying siblings of a child with an appointment on Mondays to Thursdays could do so.

As a result of the latest move, more than 5,600 children have walked into vaccination centres to get their jabs this week, the minister said.

He reminded parents who plan to tap the walk-in arrangement on Chinese New Year Eve on Monday to do so by 1pm as the centres will close early. The venues will be shut on the first two days of Chinese New Year, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mr Chan said some parents have asked if the authorities could extend the walk-in arrangement to Fridays and weekends as well.

But this is not yet possible as vaccination appointments are fully booked on those days of the week.

Mr Chan added that the authorities will continue to monitor booking patterns and work with the Ministry of Health (MOH) to make it easier for families, once more children have been inoculated.

He directed parents who have questions about vaccine safety to a video recording of a webinar jointly organised by the Ministry of Education (MOE), MOH and the Early Childhood Development Agency earlier this month.

The video has been uploaded onto MOE's YouTube page.

As at Sunday, a total of 17,699 children below age 12 had been infected with Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 2,586 hospitalised.

