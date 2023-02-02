More than 16,000 Moderna/Spikevax doses given to children up to 4 years, 8 adverse events reported

SINGAPORE – More than 16,400 doses of the Moderna/Spikevax vaccine have been administered to children between six months and four years old since its roll-out in October 2022, with eight adverse events reported.

More than 81,400 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine were given to children aged five to 11.

In a statement on the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) website on Thursday, it said serious adverse events after Covid-19 vaccinations in children aged 6 months to 11 years are rare.

Based on the assessment of current local and overseas data, no new safety signals have been identified with the use of the vaccines in this age group, HSA added.

The Moderna/Spikevax Bivalent Original/Omicron Covid-19 vaccine was rolled out on Oct 14, 2022, and a total of 482,666 doses were administered.

The Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty Bivalent Original/Omicron Covid-19 vaccine was rolled out on Dec 12, 2022 and 202,382 doses of this vaccine were administered.

There were 59 adverse reactions among those who got the Moderna/Spikevax dose or a reporting rate of 0.012 per cent.

For people who got the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine, there were 11 adverse events or 0.005 per cent.

Adverse events reported for the bivalent mRNA vaccines were similar to those for the monovalent vaccines, describing mostly non-serious adverse events like allergic reactions that included rash and eyelid swelling, fever, giddiness, chest discomfort or pain, syncope and increase in blood pressure.

As of Dec 31, 2022, a total of 40,873 doses of the Nuvaxovid vaccine have been administered. The reporting rate of serious adverse events is nine reports or 0.02 per cent.

And a total of 722,419 doses of the inactivated vaccines (Sinovac-CoronaVac and Sinopharm Covid-19 Vaccines) have been administered as of Dec 31, 2022. The reporting rate of serious adverse events remained rare at 0.006 per cent or 40 reports.

Similar to the case of monovalent mRNA vaccines, there were no new safety findings for the inactivated vaccines since the last update published in September 2022 .

Based on the local adverse events reports, most of the adverse events are largely expected with vaccination and reflect what has been reported globally.

Overall, based on the data to date, according to HSA’s website, the benefits of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty, Moderna/Spikevax, Nuvaxovid and Sinovac-CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccines continue to outweigh the known risks.