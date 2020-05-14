Over $16b in govt aid disbursed to S'poreans, businesses

Singaporean workers and businesses have received more than $16 billion from government support packages so far.

Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah gave the update yesterday, noting that "disbursing $16 billion in the space of less than three months is unprecedented but necessary in these extraordinary times to help cushion the impact from Covid-19".

The amount represents about one-quarter of the $63.7 billion in aid set aside under the three Covid-19 support packages, which were announced between February and last month.

Of the amount already given out, the biggest chunk was in the form of wage subsidies under the Jobs Support Scheme. Under this scheme, the Government co-funds the first $4,600 of gross monthly wages paid to each local employee.

Some $7 billion has been paid out in such subsidies to date, with a further $4 billion expected to be paid out this month.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS