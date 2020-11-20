Uniqlo's new collection with fashion designer Jil Sander draws long queues at Orchard

SINGAPORE - Uniqlo's launch of its latest clothing collection designed with German fashion designer Jil Sander attracted long queues at its flagship outlet in Orchard Central on Friday (Nov 20).

About 160 people were seen queueing up at around 10.30am before the store opened at 11am.

The +J Fall/Winter 2020 collection marks the second time Uniqlo has collaborated with Ms Sander since 2009.

Mr Calvin Ong, who was the 25th person to join the line when he arrived at around 9.30am, said: "I have waited for around a decade for the return of this collaboration, her clothing is usually very expensive."

The fashion consultant in his late 40s, who bought three shirts and two belts, chose to visit the shop because it was easier to gauge the size of the clothing in person.

Each customer was limited to purchasing five items.



People queueing outside Uniqlo's flagship outlet in Orchard Central for the launch of the +J Fall/Winter 2020 collection. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



A 26-year-old engineer who wanted to be known as Ms Feng took leave to queue up for the launch, which she had been anticipating since it sold out on Chinese online shopping portal Taobao on Nov 3.

"My flatmate started queueing at around 8am with her boyfriend. I 'replaced' her boyfriend when I joined at around 10.30am and got his queue number 12," said Ms Feng.

While the clothing was available online before 9am, the five-year fan of Uniqlo was unable to purchase them when she attempted to at 8.30am, before she entered the Orchard Central store.

"Many of the smaller sizes sold out very quickly. I was always stuck at the online check out," she added.

At around 12pm, about 180 people were seen lining up to purchase the clothing.

Some items were also available in selected stores.



