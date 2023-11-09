Over $1.42m in penalties imposed for evasion of duties and GST at land checkpoints

SINGAPORE - More than $1.42 million in penalties was imposed after 4,669 cases of travellers and importers evading duties and goods and services tax (GST) were found at Singapore’s land checkpoints from January to October.

The total amount of duty and GST recovered came up to $14,190.67 for these cases, said Singapore Customs on Thursday.

The authorities found that cases involving homeware and furnishings, as well as fashion and personal accessories, are on the rise. About 28 per cent of cases found in recent operations are from these categories, while tobacco-related cases make up half of the cases.

In 2022, there were 34 cases found involving homeware and furnishings, and fashion and personal accessories. But, in the first 10 months of 2023, 88 such cases were found at checkpoints.

In its operations at the Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints in October, Singapore Customs, together with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), found 58 cases and recovered $624.45 in duties and GST, the statement said. A total of $9,700 in penalties was imposed.

During these operations, customs and ICA officers directed more than 200 cars and travellers for enhanced checks.

A work permit holder failed to declare 10 sets of night curtains in his vehicle which were intended for commercial use. The amount of GST involved was $60.40, and he was given a penalty of $600.

A woman was found with two undeclared luxury bags, which amounted to about $57.65 in GST. A penalty of $575 was imposed.