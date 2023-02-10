Over 14,000 engaged in Forward Singapore; next phase to delve into issues and solutions: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE – The nationwide conversation led by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, which focuses on shaping Singapore’s future and social compact, will be moving to the next phase.

So far, the dialogues have drawn more than 14,000 Singaporeans across more than 140 sessions held in neighbourhoods, schools and online, said Mr Wong in an update posted on TikTok on Friday morning.

“In the next phase of the exercise, we will go deeper into specific issues and co-create solutions with all of you,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Government will be updating its policies based on the feedback and ideas given. These plans will be shared in the upcoming Budget next Tuesday, added Mr Wong.

This update comes about midway through the Forward Singapore exercise, which was launched by Mr Wong in June 2022, shortly after he took on the role of deputy prime minister.

He had called on Singaporeans to offer ideas to shape the future of Singapore and refresh the social compact. The exercise will conclude in the second half of 2023 with the Forward Singapore report.

The year-long exercise is led by Mr Wong and has six pillars headed by his fellow fourth-generation leaders, in areas such as jobs, housing and health.

The Forward Singapore exercise website was updated on Friday with details on the findings from the engagements.

These include concerns about job and training opportunities and reskilling, as well as feedback that current definitions of merit and success are too narrow and should be broadened.

Some participants said that there are disparities in rewards and recognition across the job market, disadvantaging lower-wage workers and those who choose less conventional career paths.