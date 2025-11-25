Over 140 heavy vehicles booked for overloading, travelling on expressways without valid permits

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Overloaded vehicles can pose serious risks like goods spilling onto the road or compromising the vehicle’s handling.

SINGAPORE - Over 140 errant heavy vehicles were booked by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in an islandwide enforcement operation in November.

LTA said in a Facebook post on Nov 25 that these vehicles were booked for various offences, including overloading and travelling on expressways without the required permits.

About 60 oversized and excluded vehicles were caught travelling on expressways without a valid permit.

Such vehicles can obstruct traffic and damage road structures due to their size and weight, LTA added.

Another 85 vehicles were found carrying loads beyond what is allowed.

Overloaded vehicles can pose serious risks like goods spilling onto the road or compromising the vehicle’s handling.

“These actions endanger others and damage our roads, and we will continue to enforce against errant motorists to ensure safety and convenience for all road users,” LTA said.

Anyone found guilty of these offences can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to $1,000, or both.