Over 12,000 attend Istana open house

The Wuhan virus has not dampened the festive spirit as more than 12,000 guests, many wearing protective masks, flocked to the Istana's open house yesterday.

President Halimah Yacob interacted with members of the public as she toured the grounds. There were also performances and other attractions.

Madam Halimah told the media yesterday, as visitors - some in masks - looked on: "I hope that even as we celebrate the Lunar New Year, we continue to make sure we take precautions.

"There will be other occasions where we will celebrate together... but the most important thing is to make sure that we take precautions so that we keep ourselves safe and healthy."

Guests at the open house were treated to artistic performances and an i'mable gift market run by SG Enable - an agency set up by the Ministry of Social and Family Development - which sold artworks and artisanal products made by people with disabilities.

But the turnout of roughly 12,000 visitors was a significant drop from the 23,000 who attended last year.

National University of Singapore undergraduate Enstein Loh, 22, visited the Istana for the first time yesterday with his sister Denise, 27. "We weren't really anxious because the cases have all been imported cases so far, and we know the right processes are in place," he said. "It's also important for us to maintain our usual way of life."

At Gardens by the Bay, crowds were still making a beeline for the attraction, even though it had been visited by Singapore's second coronavirus patient, a 53-year-old Chinese tourist from Wuhan.

A spokesman said yesterday it has not seen a drop in visitors: "We have stepped up precautionary measures, including increasing the frequency of cleaning and disinfection across the Gardens, particularly in high-traffic and enclosed areas."

Cinemagoers also have not put off their plans. A Golden Village spokesman said: "It has been business as usual... We have not noticed any decline in ticket sales or attendance at our cinemas."