Over 113,000 here have received first dose of vaccine

More than 113,000 people have received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) received 432 "adverse event reports" linked to symptoms generally associated with all vaccinations.

Most of them were for injection site pain and swelling, fever, headache, fatigue, body aches, giddiness, nausea and allergic reactions such as itch, rash, swelling of eyes or lip.

Most of these symptoms resolved on their own within a few days, said the MOH.

There were three cases of anaphylaxis, or rapid onset of severe allergic reactions.

But all three individuals, who are in their 20s and 30s, have recovered and were discharged from hospital after a day's observation or treatment, MOH said in a statement.

They had developed multiple symptoms such as rash, breathlessness, lip swelling, throat tightness and giddiness, but were "promptly detected and treated", it added.

All three had a history of allergies, including allergic rhinitis and food allergy such as to shellfish, but none had a history of anaphylaxis which would have precluded them from receiving the vaccine, said MOH.

"As all vaccinated persons in Singapore are closely monitored, the symptoms in these three individuals were promptly detected and treated," it added.

MOH said that the incidence rate of anaphylaxis in Singapore stands at about 2.7 per 100,000 doses administered.

This is compared with a rate of around one to two per 100,000 doses administered abroad, over millions of doses.

"Variations in the incidence rate are to be expected initially as the numbers vaccinated in Singapore to-date are relatively small."

In its update, the ministry noted that more than 50 individuals have also received their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

"These numbers are expected to rise substantially in the coming weeks as we continue to ramp up our vaccination operations safely," said MOH.

The ministry said that currently, the benefits of getting vaccinated to protect oneself from the effects of severe Covid-19 disease and its complications "far outweigh" the risk of any known potential adverse events.

The ministry said it will continue to work with HSA and the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination to closely monitor the safety of the vaccine and ensure the vaccines used in Singapore are safe for its population groups.

MOH's director of medical services Kenneth Mak said that anaphylaxis is a known but rare side effect of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

As with all vaccines, there will always be a small proportion who experience severe allergic reactions upon vaccination, he said, adding that measures have been put in place, such as pre-and post-vaccination screening.

"Healthcare professionals in Singapore generally have a high rate of reporting of adverse events, which reflects their vigilance and promptness to report any adverse events.

"We will continue to work with them and our partners to ensure that vaccinations are performed safely. Vaccination remains safe for those who are eligible, and I encourage all Singaporeans and long-term residents to be vaccinated when your turn comes," he added.