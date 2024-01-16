Over 1.1 million or 88% of S’porean households have claimed CDC vouchers: Low Yen Ling

SINGAPORE – More than 1.1 million, or 88 per cent, of Singaporean households have claimed the latest tranche of their Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers as at Jan 16.

In about two weeks since the vouchers were made available, more than $105 million of the claimed vouchers have been spent, said Minister of State of Culture, Community and Youth and Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling on Jan 16. The vouchers can be used at participating supermarkets and heartland businesses.

Ms Low, who is also the Mayor of South West District and chairwoman of the mayors’ committee, was speaking to the media at the official launch of the Great Budget Meal Hunt, a government initiative that encourages the local community to help crowdsource meals priced at $3.50 and below.

“This shows that the launch of the CDC Voucher 2024, where every Singaporean household can claim $500 of vouchers, has provided relief to the Singaporean household and also provided a boost to our heartland shops and our hawkers,” she said at City Foodcourt in Bendemeer.

The fourth tranche of the CDC vouchers was available from Jan 3. Half the vouchers can be used at supermarkets, while the other half can be used at hawker stalls and heartland merchants.

Singaporean households have until Dec 31, 2024, to claim and spend their CDC Vouchers 2024.

Ms Low urged people to check out the listings in the Great Budget Meal Hunt – which received more than 1,600 recommendations from the public for budget meals through the CrowdTaskSG portal during its pilot, which began in late October 2023 – so that they can stretch the value of their CDC vouchers.

“When the residents venture out into the neighbourhood centres to spend their CDC vouchers, they are taking concrete steps to support the heartland shops, F&B (food and beverage) establishments, and also the hawkers,” said Ms Low, who added that, in turn, many F&B establishments are giving back to the community through budget meals.

“This really is a demonstration of a stronger sense of care support and cooperation in the community,” she said.

The official link to claim the CDC vouchers is go.gov.sg/cdcv