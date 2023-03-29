Over 1,000 victims lost at least $17.6 million to job scams since January

SINGAPORE - At least 1,013 people have lost no less than $17.6 million this year, after falling prey to job scams in which they were given commission for completing simple surveys before being offered fake jobs by scammers.

The police warned on Wednesday of this job scam variant where victims would receive unsolicited WhatsApp or Telegram messages asking them to participate in a survey or market research, and to answer a few questions.

The questions were usually about food delivery platforms, tourism, or events and festivals.

When the victims completed the surveys, they would receive a small commission.

“After victims were convinced that they could earn commission, scammers would provide another WhatsApp or Telegram contact to the victims, suggesting that the victims could reach out to the contact for more rewarding jobs,” the police said.