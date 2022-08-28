Over 1,000 to walk up to 100km to raise $145,000 for caregivers

More than 1,000 people have signed up to walk up to 100km to raise $145,000 for caregivers of people with mental health conditions.

This year's Let's Take A Walk 2022 kicked off at 7am yesterday at the Singapore Sports Hub's 100Plus Promenade. Walks will also be held today.

The 20km, 50km and 100km routes cover the central, northern and eastern parts of Singapore, including Bishan, Yishun, Punggol and Tampines.

Proceeds from registration fees and cash donations go to Caregivers Alliance Limited (CAL), a non-profit organisation which helps caregivers of those with mental illness through training and a support system.

A virtual edition of the walk, held from Aug 13 to Friday, allowed participants to cover a pledged distance of 20km, 50km or 100km over multiple walks or in one attempt.

This is the second time Let's Take A Walk is raising funds for CAL, with the first in 2017.