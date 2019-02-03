Over 1,000 GP clinics to stay open for festive season

Feeling slightly queasy after your fifth or so reunion dinner?

Fret not, as more than one thousand general practitioner (GP) clinics will be open during the Chinese New Year holiday season.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement on Friday that 1,014 GP clinics will be open at various times from tomorrow to Wednesday.

"We encourage members of the public who feel unwell during the festivities to visit their GP or a 24-hour clinic for conditions that are neither life-threatening nor serious," said MOH.

It also reminded members of the public to visit accident and emergency departments at hospitals only for serious emergencies. These include chest pain, breathlessness and uncontrollable bleeding.

"Eat in moderation and continue exercising regularly to stay healthy over the holiday period," the ministry advised.

The full list of clinics and their operating hours is available on MOH's website and on the HealthHub mobile application, among other sites.

Tee Zhuo