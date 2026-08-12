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Over 100 people evacuated after fire breaks out at Junction 8 restaurant; 1 taken to hospital

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted to the fire at 9 Bishan Place, the address of Junction 8, at about 7.10pm on Aug 11.

SINGAPORE – More than 100 people were evacuated from a mall in Bishan after a fire broke out in a restaurant there on Aug 11 .

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the fire at 9 Bishan Place at about 7.10pm that day. That is the address of Junction 8.

The fire – which involved a table grill and exhaust ducting in the dining area of a restaurant on the first floor – was extinguished by firefighters using a hosereel, said SCDF.

The Straits Times understands that the fire broke out at Yakiniku Like, a Japanese BBQ restaurant, and that patrons at neighbouring eateries were also asked to leave.

About 120 people were evacuated from the affected building by the police and SCDF as a precaution.

The fire was put out by SCDF firefighters using a hosereel. PHOTO: ST READER

One individual, who was assessed for smoke inhalation, was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

When ST arrived at the scene at 7.45pm , customers and staff from nearby shops up to 40m away had been evacuated.

Fire-resistant curtains on the second floor were deployed to prevent smoke from seeping into other levels, as the restaurant sits directly below two escalators.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ST has contacted CapitaLand, which manages the mall, and Yakiniku Like for comment.