Over $10 million raised through President's Star Charity 2021 show

SINGAPORE - More than $10 million in donations was raised at the end of the President's Star Charity show on Sunday evening (Oct 10).

The event saw local artistes and youth performers take to the stage in support of a more digitally inclusive society in Singapore.

Themed "Love Connects", the show raised proceeds for 93 community organisations backed by the President's Challenge, including Care Corner Seniors Services and the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore.

President Halimah Yacob, who was guest of honour at the event, said the pandemic has accelerated the need for Singaporeans to transition to a "digital-first" way of life and work.

"The President's Challenge is supporting efforts to empower vulnerable groups with digital tools, skills and connectivity, for them to remain socially and economically active," she said.

Madam Halimah urged Singaporeans to participate in building a "cohesive and compassionate society" through the President's Challenge, an annual community outreach and fund-raising campaign.

During the show, Madam Halimah and her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, took part in a segment to perform the President's Star Charity theme song Believe using Singapore Sign Language, alongside other performers.

This was initiated in collaboration with the Singapore Association for the Deaf to encourage everyone to learn to sign to the song and upload their video clips on their social media platforms. The aim is to rally support for the President's Star Charity and raise awareness of inclusivity.

Other show highlights included a wheelchair dance performance by artistes Zoe Tay and Zhang Ze Tong, alongside 15-year-old Jeremiah Liauw, an individual with special needs.

There was also an interactive canvas painting segment by celebrities Azura Goh, Hong Ling and Joshua Marc, together with Mr William Ngo, a 56-year-old aspiring mouth painter who has muscular dystrophy.

The public can donate to the President's Star Charity until Oct 17.

More information is available at Mediacorp's website and at Giving.sg.