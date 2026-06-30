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Utility rebates will be automatically credited to eligible households’ accounts with grid operator SP Services, and S&CC rebates with the town councils.

SINGAPORE - More than a million Singaporean households living in HDB flats will receive rebates on their utility and conservancy bills in July , as part of a government scheme to ease the cost of living.

In a statement on June 30 , the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said eligible households will receive up to $190 in U-Save rebates on their utility bills. This will be double the regular U-Save rebates, MOF said .

They will also get up to 1 month of rebates on their service and conservancy charges (S&CC).

Both would vary depending on the household’s flat type.

For example, people living in a four-room flat will get $150 and 0.5 month s , respectively, in rebates for their U-Save and S&CC in July , while those in one- and two-room flats will get $190 and 1 month, respectively.

In total, from April 2026 to January 2027, each eligible household will receive up to $570 in U-Save rebates, and up to 3.5 months of S&CC rebates.

The utility and S&CC rebates will be automatically credited to the eligible household’s accounts with grid operator SP Services and the town councils, respectively.

The rebates are part of a permanent GST Voucher scheme that helps lower- and middle-income households cope with the increasing cost of living and increased goods and services tax.

To be eligible for the U-Save rebate, there must be at least one Singaporean owner or occupier in the household if the flat is partially rented or not rented out. If the entire HDB flat is rented out, there must be at least one Singaporean tenant.

Households with people who own more than one property are not eligible for U-Save rebates, said the ministry.

The following households are not eligible for the S&CC rebate:

Those without any Singaporean owner or occupier

Those where the owners or essential occupiers own or hold interest in a private property

Those where the entire flat is rented out

The additional U-Save rebates were announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget 2026 speech on Feb 12, with eligible households receiving the first tranche in April.

To check eligibility for S&CC rebates, log in to the MyHDB Page via Singpass.

Government officials will not ask the public to transfer money or disclose banking details over a call, said the ministry, adding that one should call the ScamShield helpline on 1799 if in doubt.

The U-Save and S&CC rebates are disbursed every three months – in April, July, October and January – each year.