Over 1 million Singaporean households to get utility, service and conservancy rebates in April

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Utility rebates will be automatically credited to eligible households’ accounts with grid operator SP Services, and S&CC rebates with the town councils.

SINGAPORE – More than 1 million Singaporean households in HDB flats will receive rebates on their utility and conservancy bills in April, as part of a government scheme to help with the cost of living.

In a statement on March 31, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said eligible households will receive up to $190 in U-Save rebates on their utility bills.

They will also get up to a month of rebates on their service and conservancy charges (S&CC).

The amount of U-Save and S&CC rebates that households receive will vary depending on their flat type.

For example, people living in four-room flats will get $150 in U-Save rebates and a month in rebates on their S&CC, while those in one- and two-room flats will get $190 in U-Save rebates and a month of S&CC rebates.

In total, each eligible household will receive up to $570 in U-Save rebates and 3½ months of S&CC rebates for the financial year from April 2026 to March 2027.

The utility and S&CC rebates will be automatically credited to eligible households’ accounts with grid operator SP Services and town councils, respectively.

The rebates are part of a permanent GST Voucher scheme that helps lower- and middle-income households cope with the rising cost of living and increased goods and services tax.

To be eligible for the U-Save rebate, there must be at least one Singaporean owner or occupier in the household if the flat is partially rented or not rented out. If the entire HDB flat is rented out, there must be at least one Singaporean tenant.

Households with people who own more than one property are not eligible for U-Save rebates, said MOF.

Households that are not eligible for the S&CC rebate include those:

without any Singaporean owner or occupier;

in which the owners or essential occupiers own or hold interest in a private property;

whose entire flat is rented out.

The public can log into MyHDB Page via Singpass to check their eligibility for S&CC rebates.

The U-Save and S&CC rebates are disbursed every three months – in April, July, October and January – each year.

On March 18, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said the Government is ready to roll out measures beyond what was announced at Budget 2026 should the need arise, following the situation in the Middle East.

It has the resources to do so decisively and quickly, but for now, households and businesses will feel the effects of the already-announced measures soon, he said.

These include utility rebates and various business assistance measures.