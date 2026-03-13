Straitstimes.com header logo

Over $1.1 million in vapes, components seized in HSA’s largest haul since Sept 1; man arrested

Almost 67,000 vapes and related components were seized from a raid on a warehouse in Mandai.

Alessia Mah

SINGAPORE – A man was arrested on Feb 24 after the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) raided a warehouse in Mandai and seized over $1.1 million worth of vapes.

It amounted to almost 67,000 vapes and related components, and is HSA’s largest seizure since Sept 1, 2025, the authority said in a statement on March 13.

HSA found that the 29-year-old man was in charge of the commercial warehouse that stored large amounts of vapes for local distribution.

He was arrested for his suspected involvement in importing vapes and related components, and investigations are ongoing.

Those convicted of importing, distributing, selling or offering to sell vapes and their components can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both for the first offence. Repeat offenders will get up to 12 months in jail, a fine of up to $20,000, or both.

Those who import and supply vapes, as well as occupiers and owners of premises will be subject to tougher penalties under the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act from May 1.

Those found guilty of importing vapes will be jailed up to nine years and fined up to $300,000 while suppliers will be jailed for up to six years and fined up to $200,000.

Owners or occupiers of any land, building or place in Singapore who allow others to store vapes or their components without exercising due care can also be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $100,000, or both for the first offence. For the second offence, they can be jailed for up to six years, fined up to $200,000, or both.

To submit information on the illegal sale or possession of vapes to HSA, go to www.go.gov.sg/reportvape or call 6684-2036/2037.

