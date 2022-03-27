Outward Bound Singapore sets its sails for destination inclusion

He was afraid of water. She was shy. For Mr Dowen Tan, 22, and Ms Nurina Syakirah Azmi, 17 — both students with special educational needs — Outward Bound Singapore’s (OBS) Inclusive Sailing Programme in 2019 helped them to overcome their fears, and build confidence and skills for the future.

A rite of passage for many students in Singapore, OBS is making its adventure learning more inclusive through sailing — an uncommon activity among most students that puts the 54 participants in the programme on an equal footing. Participants comprise students from special education and mainstream schools.

Although the programme, developed in partnership with the Ministry of Education, was held just once before the Covid-19 pandemic stalled further runs, it won the Dare To Do Award at the Public Sector Transformation Awards in October 2020.

Participants of the inaugural programme mingled in two preparatory sessions on the mainland before embarking on a five-day, four-night expedition in Pulau Ubin that included learning how to navigate a sailboat around the island’s waters.