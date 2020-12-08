Newton pre-school sees outbreak of salmonella and stomach flu

SINGAPORE - A preschool in Newton has seen an outbreak of salmonella and stomach flu among its charges aged between 18 months and six years old.

According to a school circular seen by The Straits Times, Kiddiwinkie Schoolhouse @ Newton reported that there were four cases of salmonella and 18 cases of stomach flu as at Tuesday (Dec 8).

The pre-school said that the cases have been reported to the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) and assured parents that the centre will be disinfected daily.

Eating food contaminated with the bacterium Salmonella enteritidis can cause diarrhoea, fever, vomiting and abdominal cramps, commonly known as food poisoning.

A salmonella infection can be fatal to young children, the elderly and those with impaired immune systems.

Stomach flu, on the other hand, is caused by the norovirus, which inflames the stomach and intestines. Common symptoms include diarrhoea and vomiting.

One parent who declined to be named said her two children aged two and four are down with food poisoning.

Her four-year-old came down with a fever and starting vomiting last Friday. Her two-year-old showed symptoms of fever and diarrhoea a day after.

The 39-year-old who works in financial services said she knows of at least 16 cases of food poisoning or stomach flu in the pre-school, including her children.

"There are five children who got sick in my condominium estate, another 10 in a condominium nearby and one more who is my friend's child," she said.

The mother of two added that she wished the pre-school had shown more urgency in disclosing the issue.

"The first circular was only sent on Monday, a few days after my children had fallen ill. I initially thought my child's fever and lethargy were brought about by the cold weather but it was much more serious. I would have acted sooner had I known about the outbreak," she said.

Another parent who declined to be named said his three-year-old son came down with stomach flu on Saturday.

"He had fever above 39 deg C, severe stomach pain and vomiting, so we took him to the hospital," said the 43-year-old banker.

He said he knows of seven children across different classes who have fallen ill.

"The school could have managed the outbreak more transparently... When I called them to understand the situation, they told me not to speak to other parents about it because they didn't want to alarm them. But I think more parents need to know about it earlier so they can protect their children," he said.

When ST visited the school compound on Tuesday afternoon, a woman who identified herself as its centre manager declined to comment.

ST has reached out to ECDA for comments.