Outbreak at Nanyang Primary not a sign of flu epidemic in the country

SINGAPORE - The respiratory illness that infected 55 pupils and teachers at Nanyang Primary School recently was unusual for the large number involved, but was also not entirely unexpected, nor does it indicate a major influenza outbreak here, said doctors.

They attributed the surge in cases to people no longer having to wear masks indoors, greater awareness and reporting of respiratory illness, and the recent rainy days that saw children spending more time indoors. While doctors are seeing more flu cases, the numbers are still very much lower than in pre-Covid-19 days.