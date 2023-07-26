Out of office: Merlion is unavailable from July 27-28

SINGAPORE – Hi there, it’s me, the Merlion. You know, that half-lion, half-mermaid statue that spouts water and sits across the bay from the Marina Bay Sands?

Yes, thaaat one. I will be unavailable from July 27-28. I need a break too, you know, or what my manager – the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) – says, “maintenance works”.

“While these works are in progress, the main Merlion statue will be covered in scaffolding and will not be available for photo-taking,” STB said. So no peeping.

In the meantime, please look for my younger sibling – the Merlion cub – at the Merlion Park nearby.

“We seek the public’s understanding as the works and barricades may cause some inconvenience during this period,” STB added.

Love,

Merlion.