Out for late-night festivities? Bus, train services extended on Christmas Eve

SINGAPORE – Revellers can look forward to extended train and bus services on Christmas Eve as SBS Transit and SMRT will extend the operational hours of their services on Dec 24.

Train services on th e North East Line (NEL) and Downtown Line (DTL) will be extended by about an hour and 15 minutes on Dec 24, SBS Transit said on its website on Dec 15.

The Sengkang-Punggol LRT service will also be extended for the same duration that day.

Nineteen selected bus services will also operate later at their respective interchanges: 60A, 63M, 114A, 222, 225G, 228, 229, 232, 238, 261, 269, 291, 292, 293, 315, 325, 410W, 804 and 812.

In addition to the extended hours, SBS Transit will adjust the evening schedules of 25 bus services that operate during peak periods as offices will close earlier on that day.

These services are 10e, 14e, 30e, 89e, 174e, 196e, 454, 456, 513, 652, 654, 655, 660/660M, 667, 668, 671, 672, 675, 676, 677, 679, 680, 681, 682 and 850E.

There will be no change to their morning operating hours.

Train services on SMRT’s North-South Line, East-West Line, Circle Line and Thomson-East Coast Line will also be extended on Dec 24.

The last train on the North-South Line departing from Orchard MRT will be at 1.15am .

However, there will be no extension for the Bukit Panjang LRT and Changi Airport services .

The operating hours of several SMRT bus services will be extended to align with the rail extension. These include services 300, 301, 302, 307, 983A, 901, 911, 912A, 912B, 913, 920, 922, 973A, 181, 240, 241, 243G and 974A.

SMRT, SBS Transit, Tower Transit and GoAhead had announced on Dec 12 that the evening trips of 50 bus services will have operations brought forward on Dec 24 and Dec 31.

They include Service 665, which will operate between 1.15pm and 1.30pm on Dec 24 and Dec 31 .

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and note the changes. They can visit the SMRT and SBS Transit websites for more information.