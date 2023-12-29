Our Tampines Hub visitors to get free 3-month access to premium content on seven SPH Media titles

SINGAPORE – For the next three months, visitors to Our Tampines Hub will be able to view premium content from The Straits Times (ST) and six other SPH Media publications without needing a subscription.

The collaboration, which will run from Dec 30 to March 31, 2024, is part of a digital literacy campaign that aims to introduce location-based reading to those at the community hub.

By scanning a QR code on-site and allowing location access on personal devices, people within a 120m radius of Our Tampines Hub can choose to read from ST, The Business Times, Lianhe Zaobao, Shin Min Daily News, Berita Harian, Tamil Murasu, or UWeekly magazine.

Paywalled content will be made accessible, although a log-in is required through one’s mySPH account. New users meanwhile, will need to create an account to do so.

The inaugural campaign will be launched during a three-day countdown event held at the hub, from Dec 30 to Jan 1, 2024.

There will be giveaways and giant board game sessions that require participants to show a successful attempt at accessing an SPH Media publication at the hub, as well as a digital projection showcase of shared experiences and memories of Tampines residents on Dec 31 from 10pm to 12.30am at the Town Square.

The countdown celebration will also feature a fireworks display, along with musical performances by local artistes, such as a cappella group MICapella, ska band Cesspit, as well as DJ Tinc.

