Our new daily section: Insight

Dear ST Reader,

Your copy of The Straits Times will look a little different from today.

We have moved all our news reports to the front section, to get the news to you more quickly. This Section A will now include The Big Story, World, Singapore and Business reports, with the business story of the day on the back cover.

We launch a new Insight section, in the second or B section of the paper.

Here is where you will find our more in-depth and analytical features, where ST correspondents and contributors delve deeper into the day's news, to try to help you make sense of it, and figure out where things might be heading next.

Today, we lead off with Associate Editor Ravi Velloor on the aftermath of US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

Insight Editor Grace Ho also studies the move in the United States to write off some student debt and discusses whether this is the best way for states to promote tertiary education.

The Forum page will also be part of this Section B, as will Sport, which begins from the back.

Regular features such as our Asian Insider commentaries, Science, Technology and Home in Focus will also run in this new section over the course of the week.

Our Life features will take up Section C.

These changes are part of our ongoing efforts to improve our content, across platforms, to serve the needs of our audience.

More people are reading our content online on smartphone apps and on our websites. Our videos, voice and visualisation projects are also drawing a growing audience.

For our print product, many readers have told us they want a good curation of the top news stories of the day, as well as more in-depth pieces, so that they can sit back and read and reflect on them, at their leisure.

We have taken this feedback on board, and will keep working to improve the product across all platforms. As always, we welcome feedback from our readers as we do so.

Thank you for reading The Straits Times.

Warren Fernandez

Straits Times Editor