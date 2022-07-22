Our history in objects

NEWSLETTER (1969)

The Mirror newsletter featuring the first Singapore Armed Forces Day message

Interior and Defence Minister Lim Kim San said on July 1, 1969 that the armed forces had a mission to build "a multiracial nation in which there is stability, equality, opportunity, prosperity and freedom for all, regardless of race, creed or colour". He was speaking on the first Armed Forces Day, now known as SAF Day.

TOTO (1968)

First posters of Toto lottery

They were launched in six colours on June 9, 1968. Then Social Affairs Minister Othman Wok picked up the idea of raising money from a national lottery from the Bulgarians, and wanted to use it partially to fund sports facilities such as the National Stadium. The idea was studied by the Finance Ministry and approved by the Cabinet, and Singapore Pools was opened in 1968.

LUNCH PASS (early 1980s)

The pass allowed students, such as Mr Tan Teck Lee, to go home for lunch instead of eating in Bukit Merah Vocational Institute. Vocational training contributed significantly to Singapore's industrialisation. Like Mr Tan, now 59 and an electrical engineer, many of his classmates went on to work in Singapore's first factories in Jurong.