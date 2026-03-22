Otterly fearless: Romp of otters face off against crocodile in Sungei Buloh

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The crocodile was seen snapping at the otters several times, but the semi-aquatic creatures were able to deftly flee from its huge jaws.

SINGAPORE - A video of six otters facing off against a crocodile many times their size in the waters of the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve caught the attention of Facebook users on March 22.

In the video posted in the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group, a romp of otters can be heard chirping as they surround and repeatedly approach and swim away from the crocodile.

The crocodile is seen snapping at the otters several times, but, with each lunge by the reptile, the otters are able to deftly flee from its huge jaws.

Despite its superior size, the crocodile eventually retreats, slowly backing away from the group and disappearing into the murky waters, leaving the victorious semi-aquatic animals free to roam the area.

Speaking to The Straits Times, avid wildlife spotter Rovena Chow, who posted the video in the Facebook group, said that she was at the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve to spot other animals when she saw the scene unfold at about 7.20am on March 22.

“I’m lucky to have captured these valuable moments early in the morning shortly after I stepped into the reserve,” said the 53-year-old real estate saleswoman, who has been an avid wildlife spotter for the past five years.

Mr Dan Walsh, a 50-year-old trading systems manager, described the showdown between the otters and crocodile as “an incredible encounter to witness”.

“This is certainly the most active wild encounter I’ve witnessed involving crocodiles,” he told ST.

“The crocodile was clearly defensive, holding its ground with its mouth open as a warning to anything that came within range,” said Mr Dan Walsh, who photographed the encounter. PHOTO: DAN WALSH

“Before the encounter, the otters appeared aware of the crocodile’s presence on the bank and were alert as a group. During the interaction, they approached cautiously and engaged in investigative behaviour rather than a direct attack, maintaining close formation while assessing the potential threat,” said Mr Walsh.

“The crocodile was clearly defensive, holding its ground with its mouth open as a warning to anything that came within range. It eventually retreated into the water from the sandy bank, after which the otters disengaged and moved off together, returning to normal activity.”

Despite its superior size, the crocodile eventually retreated, slowly backing away from the group and disappearing into the murky waters, leaving the semi-aquatic mammals free to roam the area. PHOTO: DAN WALSH

Mr Walsh, who has been photographing wildlife for 35 years, regularly partakes in his hobby on most weekends, with Sungei Buloh being a favourite location owing to its rich biodiversity.

“As a wildlife photographer, these moments are always special, offering a rare glimpse into natural behaviour and how different species interact in the wild. My focus at the time was simply on observing and documenting the scene as it unfolded,” he said.

The Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve is home to mainland Singapore’s largest mangrove forest, and serves as an important site for migratory birds .

According to the World Wide Fund for Nature Singapore (WWF-Singapore), the reserve is home to over 500 species of tropical flora and fauna, including numerous vulnerable and globally critically endangered species.