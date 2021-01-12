Otterly delightful surprise for office workers in Penang Road

SINGAPORE - Office workers at 9 Penang Road were surprised by some unexpected wildlife guests on Monday (Jan 11).

A group of 13 smooth-coated otters were seen trooping through the building towards Fort Canning Park to the delight of their onlookers.

Led by one adult, the frolicking family slowly made their way through the 24-hour link to Fort Canning Park.

Otters have been spotted in various urban locations in Singapore, including the streets outside Mustafa Centre, a swimming pool of a condominium in Newton and Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

In 2018, the relationship between Singapore and its otters was lauded by top international otter expert Nicole Duplaix as a role model for the world on co-existing with the animals.

Dr Duplaix said that Singapore is unique because the number of otters that have settled in the country's urban environment is unheard of anywhere else in the world.