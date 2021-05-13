Organisations, firms show their support for TTSH staff

Central Singapore Community Development Council (CDC) and bubble tea brand Gong Cha are showing their appreciation to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) staff for bravely "sticking their necks out" to help in Singapore's fight against Covid-19. They will be giving all 12,000 TTSH doctors, nurses and staff an appreciation pack.

Yesterday, North West District Mayor Alex Yam and Yew Tee grassroots organisations also presented TTSH with care packs contributed by sponsors who donated over $500,000 in kind or cash, for the hospital's front-line workers.

The care packs comprise health items such as vitamin tablets, wellness items such as spa treatments, and snacks and beverages.

The TTSH team also received 5,000 handwritten cards penned by students in North West District schools, as well as words of encouragement from residents submitted through North West CDC's social media pages.

Ride-hailing service Gojek is also pitching in to support TTSH staff by distributing ride vouchers to hospital employees.

Following the emergence of a Covid-19 cluster at TTSH last month, TTSH staff have reportedly faced discrimination from members of the public - being refused services or asked to move out of homes.

"This is a very worrisome trend," Health Minister Gan Kim Yong told Parliament on Tuesday. "We are concerned about the well-being of the healthcare workers and do need to find ways to help them and support them."

Organisations and businesses are now stepping up to show their support, commitment and appreciation towards TTSH staff.

The initiative by Central Singapore CDC and Gong Cha, launched yesterday, ties in with the CDC's "Giraffes Singapore" movement, which encourages everyone to "stick their necks out for the common good". Each Giraffes Appreciation Pack includes a "thank you" card and free drink voucher from Gong Cha, among other things.

Citing TTSH's heavier workload due to the latest cluster outbreak, Ms Denise Phua, Mayor of Central Singapore District, said she hopes that everyone at the hospital sees the initiative as an encouragement and a show of support.

"I hope this gesture of love brings a little cheer to all the staff as they work tirelessly to keep Singapore safe, oft-times at the expense of themselves and their families," said Ms Phua. "The situation is challenging, but we want TTSH to know that many are standing by them."

Similarly, Mr Kang Puay Seng, chief executive of Gong Cha (Singapore), said: "We hope the cups of bubble tea can bring some joy to their days."

Ms Loh Shu Ching, executive director, division for central health, TTSH, and co-chair of the TTSH Staff Wellness Committee, said: "We are heartened to receive the strong support from the community. These special beverages serve as a morale booster as we stand united in the fight against Covid-19."

For TTSH staff, challenges come from many directions. One of them shared on Twitter how drivers with ride-hailing services repeatedly cancelled her rides after they saw that she was going to TTSH.

In support of TTSH employees, Gojek is extending its GoHeroes initiative, which was launched last year to ensure healthcare workers can travel to and from their workplaces safely and comfortably.

Mr Lien Choong Luen, general manager of Gojek Singapore, said: "We've partnered with Tan Tock Seng Hospital to distribute Gojek ride vouchers (worth $10 each) to hospital employees. Thousands of Gojek driver-partners have also virtually pledged their commitment to fulfil trips originating from hospitals."

Gojek driver Justin Lam, who was among the first to pledge his commitment to GoHeroes, said: "I've always been more than happy to pick up healthcare workers. Since I started driving, I've made sure to say thank you to them. Too often, it is a thankless job."