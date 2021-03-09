Orchid hybrid dedicated to Singapore women

A new orchid hybrid celebrating Singapore women was unveiled yesterday by President Halimah Yacob.

Featuring scarlet-purple hues and a bright orange-yellow "throat" streaked with red, it was created by the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

The Papilionanthe SG Women (right) was unveiled at the Istana to commemorate the Ministry of Social and Family Development's Year of Celebrating SG Women and International Women's Day.

"Vigorous and free-flowering", the orchid hybrid can produce blooms all year round.

It traces its lineage back to the Vanda Miss Joaquim, Singapore's national flower and one of the first orchid hybrids bred by a woman - Miss Agnes Joaquim.

Madam Halimah dedicated the new flower to all Singapore women.

"I am sure that this flower will flourish and bloom like all our elegant and poised Singapore women who are always striving to fulfil their aspiration and achieve ever more for our nation, families and humankind."

Malavika Menon