Orchard Road turns off the lights for a brighter future

SINGAPORE – For the first time in Singapore, non-essential lights along Orchard Road went out simultaneously at 8.30pm on March 23 in support of the World Wide Fund for Nature’s Earth Hour Switch Off, which advocates for a climate-resilient planet.

The lights were switched off for an hour at major establishments in the iconic shopping precinct, such as The Orchard Hotel, Shaw House, Tang Plaza, Ion Orchard, Ngee Ann City, Paragon, Mandarin Gallery, Hilton Singapore Orchard, 313@Somerset, Orchard Gateway, Centrepoint and Wheelock Place.

The WWF-Singapore Earth Hour Festival was held at Wisma Atria, a venue partner for the event, featuring thematic art performances, educational booths on climate change and talks by WWF-Singapore’s subject-matter experts. The countdown to the switch-off also took place there.