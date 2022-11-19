Festive season busking ban on Orchard Road: Amid heavy crowds, public safety cannot be taken for granted, say police

SINGAPORE – Very large crowds are expected in Orchard Road during the year-end festive celebrations and public safety cannot be taken for granted, the police said on Saturday.

In the light of this, the police said it had recommended to the National Arts Council (NAC) that it restrict busking activities at selected locations when crowds peak.

“The Korean Itaewon incident is a reminder that public safety cannot be taken for granted,” police told The Sunday Times.

“Appropriate crowd control measures must be put in place.

“We must not compromise on public safety, and we hope for the understanding and cooperation of all stakeholders participating in, or involved in the organisation of, the year-end festivities.”

On Oct 29, a deadly Halloween crush in Seoul’s clubbing district Itaewon claimed the lives of more than 150 revellers.

Buskers had expressed their dismay after they were told by the NAC that they would not be allowed to perform outside seven Orchard Road malls on selected dates in December, including Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

The busking ban will apply from 7pm to 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays outside these malls: Ion Orchard, Wisma Atria, Ngee Ann City, The Heeren, 313@Somerset, Knightsbridge and Mandarin Gallery.

Citing public safety concerns and advisories from relevant agencies, the NAC said in a Nov 14 e-mail sent to a busker and seen by ST: “As we approach the year-end festivities, there is anticipation of larger crowds around Orchard Road, especially on the dates leading up to Christmas and New Year’s Eve.”

Security experts The Straits Times approached said concerns over public safety amid large crowds could have been raised in the aftermath of the Itaewon tragedy.

Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) Assistant Professor Jeffrey Chan said the tragedy in South Korea, as well as an expected higher number of shoppers due to relaxed Covid-19 measures, could have led to the increased emphasis on public safety.

He noted that in Orchard Road, slopes and passageways connecting malls can become bottlenecks when footfall is high.

He said: “The public should increase their awareness of these risk factors and then make responsible decisions for themselves. It really takes all parties to make responsible decisions for a safe and dense urban environment like ours.”

Mr John Vijayan Vasavan, the immediate past president of the Association of Certified Security Agencies, added: “(The authorities) have to think of every possible scenario which can occur. Someone can accidentally fall. A brawl may break out if people are jostling. If the weather worsens, everyone would scramble for shelter.”

“If an accident happens, that can dampen the celebrations during the festive period,” added Mr Vasavan, who is the director of Weavepact Security Services.

The Buskers’ Association said buskers add to the festive atmosphere along Singapore’s prime shopping belt. In a statement posted on Facebook on Thursday, the association said it was completely disheartened by the ban and called on the NAC – which oversees the licensing of buskers in Singapore – to reverse its decision.