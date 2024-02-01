Orchard Road no-smoking zone to include Somerset Skate Park, areas in Exeter and Killiney roads

SINGAPORE – The no-smoking zone (NSZ) in Orchard Road will now include the Somerset Skate Park and its surroundings in the latest expansion of the puff-free boundaries, said the National Environment Agency (NEA).

The change will take effect from Feb 1.

This also means the zone now covers the Somerset MRT station exit near 111 Somerset, and in Exeter Road and Killiney Road, NEA said on Feb 1.

The Orchard NSZ stretches from the area along Oldham Lane next to Plaza Singapura to Grange Road next to Tourism Court.

“To facilitate a smooth implementation, NEA will take an advisory approach in the first two months – from Feb 1 to March 31 – when those caught smoking in the adjusted area along Exeter Road and Killiney Road will receive verbal warnings,” said the agency.

However, those who are caught repeatedly flouting the law may be fined up to $1,000.

Enforcement action will replace verbal warnings in the expanded NSZ from April 1, NEA added.

A new designated smoking area (DSA) has also been set up near the Somerset MRT station, NEA told The Straits Times.