Orange Valley's daycare centre opens at Balestier

Private operator Orange Valley Nursing Homes will provide daycare for seniors from today, starting with its centre in Balestier.

In a statement, the operator said it will be introducing its new Longevity Day Care Programme for seniors at its six-storey Orange Valley Balestier Care Centre.

The Balestier centre, which is the operator's sixth and latest home, was officially opened in May last year.

The integrated programme will offer the elderly structured in-house social recreation activities and maintenance exercise programmes to help them spend their day meaningfully and stay active in the community, the statement said.

The programme, which will be open to 20 applicants for a start, also offers optional rehabilitative care to help seniors regain their health, the statement added.

Orange Valley Nursing Homes is a subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings.

The operator's chief executive officer, Ms Lyn Edel Yip, said that with the launch of the daycare programme, it hopes to extend its reach in the community to enable the elderly to be more socially active.

This initiative will also provide respite for their caregivers.

"We aim to eventually expand this service to other branches and reach out to more families who need help," Ms Yip added.

The Orange Valley Balestier Care Centre provides eldercare services for residents needing long-or short-term nursing care.

It also provides rehabilitation services for in-patient and outpatient cases.

The public can visit the operator's website for more information.

Ng Huiwen