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Orange marmalade product recalled due to potential presence of glass shards: SFA

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Those who have purchased the affected product should not consume it, said SFA.

Those who have purchased the affected product should not consume it, said SFA.

PHOTO: THE SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY

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BNB Diviyadhaarshini

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SINGAPORE – An orange marmalade product has been recalled due to the possible presence of glass shards.

In a statement on April 3, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said it has asked the importer of Alain Milliat Orange Marmalade, Culina Pte Ltd, to recall the product as a precaution.

This comes after the European Commission Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed issued a notification on the recall of the product due to the potential presence of glass shards.

The recall here is ongoing, SFA said.

The affected batch of Alain Milliat Orange Marmalade (300g) has an expiry date of April 2028 and originated from France, the agency added. The lot number of the affected product is C250422AT.

Those who have purchased the affected product should not consume it, said SFA.

The agency advised those who have consumed the product and have concerns about their health to seek medical attention. Consumers may also contact their point of purchase for inquiries.

Under the Sale of Food Act, foods known to be unsafe for consumption should not be sold, SFA added.

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