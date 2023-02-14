Opt for a conversation-free ride with Grab’s new service

SINGAPORE - Grab users in Singapore can now choose a conversation-free ride with its new “Quiet Ride” service.

When booking a cab, users will be prompted by a pop-up that says: “Not in the mood to chat? Try a Quiet Ride.” This service is free and the driver will then be notified about the user’s preference.

Essential communication is, however, still necessary to confirm the passenger’s name and trip details, or in the event of emergencies, said Grab, adding that drivers are also allowed to answer calls during the trip.

This feature is not currently available for GrabShare and GrabHitch.

Prior to its launch in Singapore, passengers in Malaysia were given the option for a quiet ride in on a trial basis in Oct 2022. Grab Malaysia has since rolled out the service after several months of trial.

The option for a quiet ride was also launched in Australia by ride-sharing company Uber in 2020 which allowed users to choose in advance whether they are looking for a quiet ride or a chatty one, said Uber on their website.