Opposition politician Lim Tean submits cheques ahead of bankruptcy hearing

SINGAPORE - Opposition politician and lawyer Lim Tean, who owes US$150,000 (S$203,000) to a Shanghai businessman, sent in two cheques to settle the debt on Wednesday (Jan 16), ahead of a bankruptcy hearing on Thursday.

The bankruptcy hearing has been adjourned for two weeks and if the cheques clear, Mr Lim will avoid bankruptcy, which would disqualify him from taking part in the next General Election due by 2021.

The proceedings arise from a civil suit that Chinese national Huang Min filed against Mr Lim over a disputed unpaid loan of US$150,000.

Mr Huang produced a copy of the loan agreement, signed by both men in September 2013, in which he was identified as "lender" and Mr Lim as "borrower".

He also produced an e-mail from Mr Lim in February 2017, in which the defendant assured Mr Huang that "your loan will be repaid".

Mr Lim, in his defence, argued that the loan agreement was a sham, and that the sum was actually a downpayment for the sale of iron ore to Mr Huang's company in Hong Kong.

Mr Huang, who is represented by Providence Law Asia's Lim Mingguan, won a summary judgment before a deputy registrar in the State Courts.

The decision was affirmed by a district judge, who ordered Mr Lim to repay the loan.

Mr Huang filed a bankruptcy application against Mr Lim when the sum remain unpaid even after a statutory demand was issued.

Mr Lim appealed to the High Court against the lower court's decision, but he withdrew the appeal on Tuesday (Jan 15).

Mr Lim was secretary-general of the National Solidarity Party (NSP) between 2015 and 2017, before founding People's Voice, which is the country's 11th political party.