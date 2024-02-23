PSP’s Leong Mun Wai steps down as party sec-gen over recent Pofma order; Hazel Poa to take over

SINGAPORE - Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) Leong Mun Wai has stepped down as the Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) secretary-general on Feb 20, though he remains a member of its central executive committee (CEC).

He has been succeeded by fellow NCMP Hazel Poa, who was elected and assumed the secretary-general position on the same day.

In a statement on Feb 23, the party said Mr Leong had done so to “take responsibility” for the correction direction he received on Feb 15 under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma).

The party said: “PSP’s CEC accepted Mr Leong’s decision and is proud that he has demonstrated accountability through his actions, not just words.”

Mr Leong was ordered by the Pofma office to carry a correction to a social media post he made on Feb 12 about a lack of financial aid given to a couple in West Coast.

Mr Leong, 65, subsequently took down the post. He made a new post on Feb 15 that linked to the corrections, and stated that he had been “drawn in” by the couple who had fallen on hard times.

He noted that he spoke about their circumstances and the assistance they were given, not knowing that this may not be the full picture.

Mr Leong, who joined PSP in 2019 and served as assistant secretary-general until July 2020 when he stepped down to focus on his role as an NCMP, wrote: “Accountability is important, and I hold myself accountable for the posts.”

Ms Poa is the PSP’s fourth secretary-general since the party was founded in 2019 by Dr Tan Cheng Bock, a former lawmaker with the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP).

She was the party’s vice-chairman.

Mr Leong stepped up to the role in April 2023, after Mr Francis Yuen vacated the position in March after two years in the seat. Before that, Dr Tan was the party’s first secretary-general.

Together with Dr Tan, Mr Leong and Ms Poa were on PSP’s West Coast GRC slate that lost to a PAP team led by former transport minister S Iswaran in the 2020 General Election.