Operator of pet facility arrested amid AVA probe

The operator of pet boarding facility Platinium Dogs Club has been arrested by the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA).

In a Facebook post yesterday, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development Sun Xueling said the operator is assisting with investigations into alleged animal welfare offences. She did not name the operator.

Ms Sun confirmed to The Straits Times that a 30-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday.

ST understands the woman is being held at Tanglin Police Division.

"The AVA is continuing investigations into the Platinium Dogs Club," said the MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC. The authorities will take enforcement action on any animal welfare infringements, she added.

Several pet owners who boarded dogs with Platinium Dogs Club have also been reunited with their pets. AVA had taken the dogs into temporary custody to safeguard their welfare after a raid on the facility.

In her post, Ms Sun called for calm. "Let the authorities investigate the case thoroughly and fairly," she said.

The pet boarding house in Bukit Panjang was raided by the authorities on Dec 29 and 31 after complaints that pets in its care were mistreated. AVA later took temporary custody of animals found there.

On Jan 2, a group of dog owners gathered outside Platinium Dogs Club, demanding information on a missing shetland sheepdog.

A 40-year-old man in the group was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital for outpatient treatment after being hit by a car that the operator of the facility was in. The group of 11 had remained in the car's path as it reversed, despite police advising them to give way for their safety.

In a joint statement with AVA on Jan 5, the authorities said that the group were assisting police with investigations.

Under the Animals and Birds Act, those who fail in their duty of care towards animals in the course of conducting an animal-related business face a maximum fine of $40,000 and/or a jail term of two years if convicted.

